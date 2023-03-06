Private Chinese and foreign firms have been waiting for Beijing to flesh out details on how it intends to pursue "common prosperity", Xi's signature initiative to narrow China's wealth gap, and how it expects private firms to contribute.

Speaking in a closed-door meeting with government advisers representing the business sector during the annual session of parliament, Xi urged private firms and entrepreneurs to be "patriotic" and participate actively in charity undertakings, state radio reported on Monday.

Xi also said that private firms should share the fruits of their growth with employees more equitably, in what he called a "community of shared interests".

"Be rich and responsible, be rich and benefit others, be rich and loving," state radio cited Xi as saying.