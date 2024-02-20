How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

Nusantara-2 was the second satellite launch awarded by Indonesia to CGWIC, matching the two carried out by SpaceX at that time. Since its failure, SpaceX has launched two Indonesian satellites, with a third set for Tuesday; China has handled none.

SpaceX edged out Beijing through a combination of launch reliability, cheaper reusable rockets, and the personal relationship Musk nurtured with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Reuters found. Following a meeting between the two men in Texas in 2022, SpaceX also won regulatory approval for its Starlink satellite internet service.

The SpaceX deals mark a rare instance of a Western company making inroads in Indonesia, whose telecommunications sector is dominated by Chinese companies that offer low costs and easy financing. The successes came after Indonesia resisted US pressure to abandon its deals with Chinese tech giant Huawei, citing its dependence on Beijing's technology.

Details of this shift, which were described to Reuters by a dozen people, including Indonesian and US officials, industry players and analysts, have not previously been reported. Some of them spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to talk to media.

"SpaceX has never failed in launching our satellites," said Sri Sanggrama Aradea, head of the satellite infrastructure division at BAKTI, an Indonesian communications ministry agency.

The April 2020 incident makes it "hard" for Jakarta to turn to CGWIC again, he added.

SpaceX, CGWIC and Pasifik Satelit Nusantara - a key shareholder in the Nusantara-2 project - did not respond to questions for this story.

China's Foreign Ministry said in response to Reuters questions that "Chinese aerospace enterprises are continuing their space cooperation with Indonesia in various forms." It did not elaborate.

Presidential office spokesperson Ari Dwipayana said the government prioritises efficient and capable technology that meets the need of Indonesians when awarding contracts.

The tussle between SpaceX and China offers a window into a much larger battle to dominate a rapidly expanding space industry.

The global satellite market - including manufacturing, services and launches - was worth $281 billion in 2022, or 73% of all space business, according to US consultancy BryceTech.