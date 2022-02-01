UN rights expert calls for cutting off Myanmar junta after crimes
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2022 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2022 05:42 PM BdST
The UN human rights expert on Myanmar said on Tuesday that Myanmar's ruling junta had murdered and tortured civilians while waging a "campaign of terror" in the year since taking power and he called for tightening sanctions against it.
Tom Andrews, a former US congressman serving in the independent post, said in a statement that he had received more reports of "mass killings, attacks on hospitals and humanitarian targets and the bombing and burning of villages" in recent months.
“The military junta is functioning as a criminal enterprise, committing murder, torture, abductions, forced displacement, all the while stealing the revenue and seizing the assets that rightfully belong to the people of Myanmar,” Andrews said. “The international community must take strong, meaningful steps to cut the junta’s access to weapons, funds and legitimacy.”
More stories
- Religious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kong political activists
- Suu Kyi to go on trial for election fraud on Feb 14
- Familes of detainees continue search after Myanmar coup
- 'Whack-a-mole': Experts call Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy unsustainable
- Expats head for exit as Singapore's COVID controls bite
- Indonesia, Singapore sign extradition, defence agreements
- Myanmar junta chief told no progress, no ASEAN invite
- 19 die in blaze, brawl at karaoke bar in Indonesia
Recent Stories
- UN rights expert calls for cutting off Myanmar junta after crimes
- Drug trafficking surging in year since Myanmar coup
- A year after coup, Myanmar is mired in conflict and chaos
- Cambodian lion dancers cling to craft amid COVID pandemic
- Religious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kongers charged under national security law
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi to go on trial for election fraud on Feb 14
Opinion
Most Read
- Sacked OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Sinha verdict: the crimes and punishment
- Pradip's defence team to challenge Sinha murder conviction
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Angry US-Russia exchange at UN punctuates deepening Ukraine rift
- A policeman who killed people for money under cover of ‘drug war’
- Sinha Md Rashed Khan, a free spirit whose dreams were shattered by a bullet
- Omicron subvariant ba.2 more infectious than ‘original’, Danish study finds
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia set to return home after 81 days in hospital