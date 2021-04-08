Security forces kill 11 protesters in northwestern Myanmar
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Apr 2021 01:41 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2021 01:41 PM BdST
Myanmar security forces clashed with anti-coup demonstrators in the town of Taze in the northwest overnight and at least 11 of the protesters were killed, domestic media said on Thursday.
The troops fired at protesters in a clash that started on Wednesday evening, the Irrawaddy and Myanmar Now news outlets said. Protesters fought back with hunting rifles and firebombs, they said.
At least 11 protesters were killed and several injured, the media said.
