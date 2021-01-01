From the highways to the skies: Pakistan's famous truck art goes airborne
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jan 2021 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2021 03:34 PM BdST
Pakistan's famous truck art will move from its highways to the skies, as a flying academy is painting a two-seater Cessna aircraft with the colourful technique.
With elaborate and flamboyant motifs, Pakistani truck art has inspired gallery exhibitions abroad and prompted stores in Western cities to sell miniatures.
“We want to show the world that Pakistan is not all about Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and terrorism issues; it a very diverse country and a land of opportunities,” Imran Aslam Khan, chief operating officer of Sky Wings, a flight training organisation, told Reuters.
He also plans to paint other aircraft, with the aim of promoting tourism in Pakistan.
Such art has become one of Pakistan's best-known cultural exports in recent years. UNESCO, for example, has been using truck art, blended with indigenous themes, to promote girls' education in a northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
A man paints Pakistani truck art on a two-seater Cessna aircraft at general aviation area at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, December 30, 2020. Picture taken Dec 30, 2020. REUTERS
Trained by his father, Ali, 40, has been decorating trucks since his childhood and is now one of the most prominent such painters in Pakistan.
Ali hopes to paint an Airbus or Boeing aircraft in the future, saying an opportunity to work on such gargantuan planes would truly be a learning experience.
