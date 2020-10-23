Fastest food: The Thai street cooks who get to protests first
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Oct 2020 03:13 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2020 03:13 PM BdST
Thai street food sellers have earned the nickname "CIA" for the intelligence that helps them reach protests not only before police, but before many protesters too.
Selling everything from fishballs and fried chicken to dimsum and coconut ice cream their business is booming as tens of thousands of people take to the streets in protests against the government and the monarchy.
By the time most protesters show up, the first hawkers are there with mobile food carts.
Thai drink seller, Komsan Moonsan is seen with his cart during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 21, 2020. REUTERS
The sellers are ready to move in an instant and use their mobile phones to scrutinise announcements from protest groups, which announce protest sites at the last minute to confound police.
Protesters are seen through a food truck ahead of an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand Oct 21, 2020. REUTERS
Protests, which started in July, grew even bigger last week after they were banned by Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former military ruler the protesters seek to oust. They also want to curb King Maha Vajiralongkorn's powers.
For some, the protest is not only a source of income.
Food carts are seen on the street during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 21, 2020. REUTERS
"I’m both here to sell and to support the protesters. I hate Prayuth very much," he said, complaining that under Prayuth's rule his income fell to 700 baht ($22) a day from 2,000 before. At protests, he reckons to make 1,000 baht a day.
Food trucks are seen ahead of an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand Oct 21, 2020. REUTERS
"I go to every protest," said 37-year-old Win, another fishball seller. "The stuff is sold out within only a couple of hours."
- Thai street cooks who get to protests first
- Thailand’s leader offers end to crackdown
- Thailand welcomes tourists back amid Bangkok protests
- Thai students defy protest ban
- Most Rakhine voting stations will not operate in election
- Thai protesters vow new demonstration
- Political uncertainty won't end with Anwar as PM: Mahathir
- Jailed Vietnamese activist's message: keep fighting
Most Read
- Bangladesh schools unlikely to reopen in November: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh approves nearly Tk 2.74 billion project to improve Cox’s Bazar road
- Bangladesh mobile financial service providers to launch interoperable transactions
- Bangladesh raises warning signal No. 4 for ports as Bay depression deepens
- Dhaka University to hold admission tests in divisional cities in pandemic
- Sylhet Metropolitan Police commissioner, 18 others transferred as rape protests rage
- Bangladesh court permits jailed rape convict and victim to marry
- Bangladesh issues ‘death reference’ for war crimes convict Kaiser
- Kazi Sanaul Hoq resigns as managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange
- For Bangladesh rape victims, overcoming fear of ignominy is not enough to get justice