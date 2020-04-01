Home > World > South-East Asia

Myanmar charges journalist under terrorism law, blocks news websites

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Apr 2020 10:01 AM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 10:01 AM BdST

A Myanmar court charged a journalist who published an interview with the Arakan Army rebel group under a terrorism law on Tuesday while his website and others that cover conflict in the troubled western Rakhine state were blocked in the country.

Myanmar last week declared the Arakan Army a terrorist group after more than a year of intense fighting against the organisation, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist ethnic Rakhine majority and seeks greater autonomy for the region.

The court in the second largest city, Mandalay, charged Nay Myo Lin, the editor-in-chief of Voice of Myanmar, under sections of the Terrorism Act for conducting the March 27 interview with the Arakan Army in which it responded to Myanmar's decision to label it as a terrorist group.

Nay Myo Lin's lawyer, Thein Than Oo, confirmed the charges, which can carry a life sentence, but told Reuters he did not have any more details. The journalist's wife, Zarni Mann, also confirmed to Reuters that her husband had been charged.

The Myanmar Times quoted Judge Kyaw Swa Lin as saying that Nay Myo Lin had been arrested over last week's interview. An Arakan Army spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters was unable to contact the court to confirm the charges or to seek the reason they were brought. A government spokesman did not answer phone calls to request comment.

Myanmar’s communications ministry also said it had ordered mobile operators to block dozens of websites over "fake news". It did not publish a list of the blocked sites but several prominent outlets covering the conflict in Rakhine were inaccessible on Tuesday.

Myo Swe, an official from the Ministry of Transport and Communications, told Reuters that websites had been blocked "because we received orders", declining to elaborate.

"These websites are publishing fake news and news that can cause instability in the country," he said. Websites carrying pornography were also included in the ban, he said.

Norway's Telenor, one of four mobile operators in Myanmar, said in a statement that it had been ordered to block 221 websites and would comply, but added "we do not, and should not, select or alter the content of communications in our channel".

Myanmar’s army has filed several cases in recent years against reporters and news organisations covering the conflict in Rakhine, where about 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in 2017.

Myanmar's army filed a criminal complaint against Reuters in early March over a story about the conflict in Rakhine. It later said it would withdraw the complaint at the request of the Myanmar Press Council and in the interest of good relations with the media.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Nay Myo Lin, the editor-in-chief of Voice of Myanmar is escorted by the police to court in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 31, 2020. Picture taken March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Myanmar charges journalist under terrorism law

A health worker is seen on a top of a fumigation car as they spray the street to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand Mar 30, 2020. REUTERS

Thailand to give free mobile data

A medical worker wearing a protective mask sleeps inside a free shuttle service for healthcare workers following the suspension of mass transportation in Metro Manila to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manila, Philippines, Mar 30, 2020. REUTERS

Philippines sees largest daily rise in virus deaths, cases

In an image provided by Satellite image © 2020 Maxar Technologies, Nampo, North Korea, March 13, 2020. North Korea’s fear of coronavirus infection appears to have achieved what President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against North Korean nuclear and missile work has not: choking the North’s economy by stopping its trafficking of coal and other goods, prohibited under United Nations sanctions, which is believed to be mostly with China. (Satellite image © 2020 Maxar Technologies via The New York Times)

Coronavirus is idling North Korea’s ships

Police officers stand guard at an entrance of a market, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 27, 2020. REUTERS

Hundreds held in Malaysia for flouting virus curbs

Smoke rises from Buriram prison during a riot that was sparked by rumours of a coronavirus outbreak in Buriram province, Thailand, Mar 29, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus fear sparks Thai prison riot

A view of a licensed brothel that was shut down shortly before midnight, as part of measures to curb the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore's red-light district Geylang Mar 27, 2020. REUTERS

Singapore's sex industry shuts due to coronavirus

Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, Mar 25, 2020. REUTERS

Asia’s street food hawkers hit hard by virus lockdown

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.