Home > World > South-East Asia

Thailand to give free mobile data for those homebound by coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Mar 2020 07:00 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 07:00 PM BdST

Thailand will give the public free mobile data as companies initiate work-from-home policies and schools use remote learning amid the coronavirus outbreak, a senior government official said on Tuesday as operators considered investment to expand capacity.

"Individuals can register for 10 gigabytes (GB) of mobile data each month starting April 10," said Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission. The commission would compensate the operators, a spokesman said separately, but no details were available.

Thailand's main three mobile operators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The government is giving the data so the public can stay home and limit the spread of COVID," Takorn said referring to the name of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Thailand on Tuesday reported 127 new coronavirus cases, bringing the national tally up to 1,651 since the country's first case was reported in January.

There have been 10 deaths.

Third-ranked mobile operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (DTAC) said it was considering accelerating investment to expand its mobile data footprint based on new patterns of usage.

In the past, data use has usually increased in areas with dense populations, but the current increase is widespread, including residential areas outside city centers, DTAC Head of Investor Relations, Sirawit Klabdee told Reuters.

"This is a challenge because (when) increasing capacity in areas outside the city ... there are uncertainties like the duration of the heightened data use," he said. The company was considering increasing its annual capital expenditure this year to 15 billion baht ($457 million) from 13 billion baht, he said.

The government declared a state of emergency last week and urged companies to adopt work from home policies to limit movement of people.

Top mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl has seen mobile data and broadband volume growth of over 10% in the last month, chief consumer business officer Pratthana Leelapanang, told Reuters.

Video conferencing grew more than ten times, partly due to the increase in remote learning because of the closure of schools and universities, he said.

Rival operator, True Corporation Pcl said last week it would triple its broadband capacity after seeing a 52% increase in broadband use and 18.4% jump in mobile data usage in the last month.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

In an image provided by Satellite image © 2020 Maxar Technologies, Nampo, North Korea, March 13, 2020. North Korea’s fear of coronavirus infection appears to have achieved what President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against North Korean nuclear and missile work has not: choking the North’s economy by stopping its trafficking of coal and other goods, prohibited under United Nations sanctions, which is believed to be mostly with China. (Satellite image © 2020 Maxar Technologies via The New York Times)

Coronavirus is idling North Korea’s ships

Police officers stand guard at an entrance of a market, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 27, 2020. REUTERS

Hundreds held in Malaysia for flouting virus curbs

Smoke rises from Buriram prison during a riot that was sparked by rumours of a coronavirus outbreak in Buriram province, Thailand, Mar 29, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus fear sparks Thai prison riot

A view of a licensed brothel that was shut down shortly before midnight, as part of measures to curb the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore's red-light district Geylang Mar 27, 2020. REUTERS

Singapore's sex industry shuts due to coronavirus

Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, Mar 25, 2020. REUTERS

Asia’s street food hawkers hit hard by virus lockdown

A worker sprays disinfectant at a mosque, which is closed during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 24, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia extends movement curbs to Apr 14

A man wearing face mask is sprayed inside a disinfection chamber, outside a shopping mall after Indonesia's capital begins a two-week emergency period to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 24, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in virus cases

Police officers check vehicles at a roadblock to enforce movement control order due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS

Army patrols Malaysian streets

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.