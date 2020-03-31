Home > World > South-East Asia

Philippines sees largest daily rise in coronavirus deaths, cases

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Mar 2020 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 05:12 PM BdST

The Philippines recorded on Tuesday its largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths and infections, as it ramped up testing with the arrival of thousands of kits from abroad and the opening of new laboratories.

Ten more deaths took the toll to 88, while the tally of infections rose to 2,084, with 538 additional cases, said health ministry official Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The ministry has opened new labs and run more than 15,000 tests, a five-fold jump from about 3,000 last week, she said, adding that more hospitals were seeking government approval to function as testing centres.

"We have six more laboratories to conduct tests," Vergeire said. "We are also conducting contact tracing to find possibly infected persons."

Philippine hospitals are struggling with a shortage of protective gear, manpower and testing capacity, as are hospitals elsewhere.

The Philippines, the third country after China and Italy to order home quarantine for a large part of its population of 107 million had until recently reported fewer cases than expected, with many deaths.

Authorities had attributed that to a lack of testing kits and lab capacity.

President Rodrigo Duterte has put retired generals among his cabinet in charge of the task force battling the crisis, saying its management requires military-style discipline.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

In an image provided by Satellite image © 2020 Maxar Technologies, Nampo, North Korea, March 13, 2020. North Korea’s fear of coronavirus infection appears to have achieved what President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against North Korean nuclear and missile work has not: choking the North’s economy by stopping its trafficking of coal and other goods, prohibited under United Nations sanctions, which is believed to be mostly with China. (Satellite image © 2020 Maxar Technologies via The New York Times)

Coronavirus is idling North Korea’s ships

Police officers stand guard at an entrance of a market, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 27, 2020. REUTERS

Hundreds held in Malaysia for flouting virus curbs

Smoke rises from Buriram prison during a riot that was sparked by rumours of a coronavirus outbreak in Buriram province, Thailand, Mar 29, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus fear sparks Thai prison riot

A view of a licensed brothel that was shut down shortly before midnight, as part of measures to curb the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Singapore's red-light district Geylang Mar 27, 2020. REUTERS

Singapore's sex industry shuts due to coronavirus

Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, Mar 25, 2020. REUTERS

Asia’s street food hawkers hit hard by virus lockdown

A worker sprays disinfectant at a mosque, which is closed during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 24, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia extends movement curbs to Apr 14

A man wearing face mask is sprayed inside a disinfection chamber, outside a shopping mall after Indonesia's capital begins a two-week emergency period to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 24, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in virus cases

Police officers check vehicles at a roadblock to enforce movement control order due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS

Army patrols Malaysian streets

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.