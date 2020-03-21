Home > World > South-East Asia

Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases in highest daily jump

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Mar 2020 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 11:23 AM BdST

Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.

Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indonesian Muslims pray at a mosque after official discouragement of big religious meetings during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tasikmalaya, West Java Province, Indonesia, Mar 20, 2020. REUTERS

Jakarta declares emergency over coronavirus

Police officers wearing protective masks stand guard outside National Mosque, after all mosques in the country suspended Friday prayers during the movement control order due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 20, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

A police officer wearing protective mask stands guard outside the Seri Petaling Mosque, which has emerged as a source of hundreds of new coronavirus disease infections spanning across Southeast Asia, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia seeks Rohingyas for virus checks

Myanmar army withdraws complaint against Reuters

A man wearing protective mask is seen in silhouette as he looks at an information board at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, after Malaysia’s government closed its borders due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sepang, Malaysia Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

'Greater than a tsunami'

Men wearing protective masks walk inside the premises of a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

Asia's poor bear brunt of coronavirus

A woman wearing protective mask, gloves and goggles, arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, after the Malaysia's government announces its borders to be closed on Mar 18 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Sepang, Malaysia, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia reports first virus death

Security personnel inspect the site of a car bomb after if exploded in front of the government's Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala, Thailand Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

2 bombs explode outside Thai govt office

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.