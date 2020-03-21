Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases in highest daily jump
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2020 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 11:23 AM BdST
Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.
Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.
Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.
Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases in highest daily jump
- Singapore reports first two virus deaths
- Indonesian capital declares emergency over coronavirus
- Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs
- Malaysia seeks Rohingyas for coronavirus checks after mosque outbreak
- Myanmar army withdraws criminal complaint against Reuters
- 'Greater than a tsunami': Malaysia warns of coronavirus spread if curbs ignored
- In slums and windowless apartments, Asia's poor bear brunt of coronavirus
- Malaysia says pastor becomes country's first coronavirus death
- Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Italy tightens lockdown screw further as coronavirus deaths rocket
- Bangladesh urges Muslims to limit Friday prayer time in mosques
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
- Man stabbed to death in Dhaka’s Banani
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Amid coronavirus, God goes online to reach worshippers
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Strict restrictions imposed on four areas of Madaripur’s Shibchar over coronavirus