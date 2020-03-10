Home > World > South-East Asia

Hundreds of residents flee clashes near mine in Indonesia's Papua

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Mar 2020 12:24 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2020 12:24 PM BdST

Previous Next
Nearly 1,000 residents in Indonesia's Papua have taken refuge in the city of Timika after clashes between security forces and separatist rebels in an area near the Grasberg copper and gold mine operated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc, police said on Monday.

Papua police spokesman Ahmad Mustafa Kamal said in a statement "an armed separatist group had attacked Indonesian police and TNI (army) personnel" and 917 residents from the Tembagapura district had taken shelter in Timika.

The clashes broke out more than a week ago and Kamal said a police officer had died on Fe 28, while Dax Sianturi, deputy spokesman of the Papua military command, said an army officer had also been killed on Monday in Timika.

Sianturi denied a claim in a statement by Sebby Sambom, a spokesman for the West Papua National Liberation Army, a separatist group, that five members of the security forces had been shot dead.

Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama said by text message that operations at the mine had not been affected by the latest unrest, but asked employees to report immediately any unusual events.

Indonesia's state-owned miner PT Inalum took control of Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine, in late 2018, though Freeport remains the operator.

The area around the Grasberg mine has suffered outbreaks of violence in recent years with separatists declaring they were "at war" with the police, military and Freeport. There have also been sporadic shootings and ambushes on vehicles travelling on the main supply route to the mine.

Resource-rich Papua, which shares the island of New Guinea with the nation of Papua New Guinea, was a Dutch colony that was incorporated into Indonesia after a controversial UN-backed referendum in 1969. The region has since endured decades of mostly low-level separatist conflict.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon arrives for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) heads of state in Minsk, Belarus Nov 30, 2017. REUTERS

Tajikistan asks Muslims to pray at home

Women bang pots and pans during a protest at the start of a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid, Spain, Mar 8, 2019. REUTERS

S Korea's first feminist party launches on Mar 8

The gunman who has hostaged at least a dozen people shows a grenade on a video call with a policeman, witnessed by members of the media outside a mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Hostages freed from Manila mall

The gunman who has hostaged at least a dozen people shows a grenade on a video call with a policeman, witnessed by members of the media outside a mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Gunman holds dozens hostage at Philippine mall

Malaysian police officers wear protective masks while they stand guard outside National Palace, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

Man held for insulting Malaysian king

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars while attending a drill by a unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA), North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Feb 29, 2020. REUTERS

Virus patient ‘shot dead’ in N Korea

Muhyiddin Yassin takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony as the 8th prime minister of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar 1, 2020. REUTERS

Muhyiddin sworn in as Malaysia PM

School staff leave after the government announced a 14-day closure as they found a 8-year old student was infected with coronavirus, at Phraharuthai Donmuang School in Bangkok, Thailand February 26, 2020. REUTERS

Thailand records first virus death

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.