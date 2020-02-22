Home > World > South-East Asia

Dozens of Rohingya face charges for illegal travel in Myanmar after fleeing Rakhine state

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Feb 2020 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2020 03:42 PM BdST

Dozens of Rohingya Muslims, including two children, appeared in court in Myanmar on Friday, the latest group to face charges after attempting to flee conflict-torn Rakhine state.

The group of about 20 were among 54 people from the Rohingya minority arrested on Wednesday on the outskirts of the commercial capital Yangon while trying to leave for Malaysia, according to judge Thida Aye.

"The immigration officer submitted the case because they found no identification cards from these people," she told Reuters.

Some were barefoot, others clothed in colourful head-scarfs, as they were ushered into the small courtroom in Yangon. A small boy was naked from the waist down.

Defense lawyer Nay Myo Zar said they had fled Rakhine state, the western region where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya live in apartheid-like conditions and have come under increasing pressure as government troops battle ethnic rebels.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in 2017 to escape a military-led crackdown that UN investigators have said was carried out with "genocidal intent" and included mass killings and rapes.

Myanmar says the army was fighting a legitimate counter-insurgency campaign against militants who attacked security posts.

Some 600,000 Rohingya remain in the country, confined to camps and villages where they are unable to travel freely or access healthcare and education. The vast majority lack citizenship.

The government says it is working on a national strategy to close camps and that Rohingya would not face movement restrictions if they accepted a so-called national verification card, which many reject, saying it labels them foreigners.

Rakhine state has for the past year been rocked by increasingly intense clashes between government troops and fighters from the Arakan Army, an insurgent group comprised of ethnic Rakhine, another mostly Buddhist minority.

Myanmar's army said in a statement on Friday it would hold more court-martials over alleged abuses against Rohingya Muslims, after a government-appointed commission concluded soldiers committed war crimes.

For years, Rohingya on both sides of the border have attempted to flee for Thailand and Malaysia, some boarding boats organised by smugglers, a dangerous journey that has cost many lives.

On Thursday, 93 Rohingya arrested in November after they were found on a beach in the Irrawaddy delta region appeared in a separate court to face charges of traveling illegally, Radio Free Asia reported.

Hundreds more have been imprisoned in jails and youth detention centers across the country.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rescue workers walk past a bridge as they search for students who were missing after a tidal surge swept them away during a school trip, in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Feb 21, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/via REUTERS

Flash flood kills 6 Indonesian students

Arrested Rohingya people leave a Hlegu court, outside Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 21, 2020. REUTERS

Dozens of Rohingya charged with illegal travel in Myanmar

A branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony is pictured in Daegu, South Korea Feb 21, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: Shadowy church is at centre of outbreak in S Korea

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, centre, walks with security at a campaign rally in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sept 10, 2019. The New York Times

Afghan incumbent Ghani named vote victor

An ammunition casing lies on a couch after a shooting at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand Feb 18, 2020. RD.CBHK079/Handout via REUTERS

Thai police arrest gunman behind mall shooting

Photo from the scene of the shooting inside Century Mall on Feb 18, 2020. Khaosod English

Gunman kills 1 at Thai shopping mall

A dog walks between apartment blocks in Sihanoukville's Chinatown district, Cambodia February 16, 2020. REUTERS

Virus deals new blow to Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Sri Lankan army chief Shavendra Silva looks on during an event at the army head quarters in Colombo, Sri Lanka Feb 3, 2020. REUTERS

US bars Sri Lankan army chief Silva

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.