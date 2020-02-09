Home > World > South-East Asia

Thai mass shooter killed at shopping mall

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Feb 2020 09:58 AM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 09:58 AM BdST

Thai security forces on Sunday killed a soldier after he carried out a shooting rampage that left at least 21 people dead, police and military sources said.

They said he had been killed at the shopping mall where he was holed up in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

“The police have killed the perpetrator and rescued eight hostages. Some were wounded,” said one of the security sources.

Both declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The killings began at around 3pm (0800 GMT) on Saturday when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army camp and then to the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand.

