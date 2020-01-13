Thai elephants march in silence for Australian bushfires
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jan 2020 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 03:03 PM BdST
A troupe of elephants and school students held a silent march at a Thai elephant camp on Monday to pay their respects and raise awareness for the millions of animals killed in Australia's raging bushfires.
Elephants and their mahouts held up placards saying "Pray for Australia," with pictures and cartoons of animals at the event organized by the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace & Royal Kraal, a local tourist attraction.
"Today I want to send my support to all wild animals in Australia. I want all the animals to hang in there, and I want all of them in Australia to stay alive," said primary school student Laksaporn Loetpiriyakamol.
The Australian government has called the bushfires crisis engulfing the country "an ecological disaster", with up to a billion animals killed or at risk in the aftermath.
Those affected include populations of koalas and rock wallabies, along with critically endangered species including the regent honeyeater bird and the western ground parrot.
"The elephants are really sad what's happening for their cousins in Australia," said Michelle Reedy, an Australian volunteer at the camp.
Elephants are culturally significant in Thailand. They are the Southeast Asian kingdom's national animal and are important in its history and literature.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thai elephants march in silence for Australian bushfires
- Cambodia building collapse kills 36 people, injures 23 others
- Indonesia plans cloud seeding to halt rain, floods death toll rises to 43
- Thai navy SEAL who took part in cave rescue dies after year-long infection
- "I'm still scared": Asia remembers tsunami that killed 230,000
- A test for foreign teachers in Indonesia: Are you gay?
- 25 die as bus falls into ravine in Indonesia
- Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines
- Miracle survivor on mission to help close gaps in tsunami warning system
- In Bangkok’s Fragrant Street Food, City Planners See a Mess to Clean
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos of Oman
- Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender
- 'Our enemy is here': Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane is downed
- Hasina makes Sayeed Khokon member of Awami League central committee
- Four wounded in attack on Iraqi military base that houses US forces
- Three doctors of Faridpur hospital sent to jail for ‘Tk 100m embezzlement bid’
- Dhaka polls heat peaking as Tabith, Taposh allege attacks on supporters
- Bangladesh concerned over killings at border with India: Momen
- Noor Alam new chairman of Rajuk, Abdul Fattah new Petrobangla chief
- Hasina will leave Dhaka for UAE Sunday to attend sustainability week event