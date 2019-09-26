Home > World > South-East Asia

Facebook tightens political ad rules in Singapore as election looms

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Sep 2019 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 12:34 PM BdST

Social media giant Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had implemented new rules for political advertisements in Singapore ahead of an election in the city-state expected within months.

The new rules require those who want to run ads about social issues, elections or politics in Singapore to confirm their identity and location, and disclose who is responsible for the advertisement.

Facebook will also require “Paid for by” disclaimers in advertisements, which will be stored in a searchable online library for seven years.

Under pressure from authorities around the world, Facebook last year started introducing several similar initiatives in various countries, including the United States and India, to increase oversight of political ads.

Singapore - which has been ruled by the People’s Action Party since it split from Malaysia in 1965 - has repeatedly said it is vulnerable to foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, US, April 30, 2019. REUTERS

Facebook tightens ad rules in Singapore

FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a mask as Petronas Twin Tower is shrouded in haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 11, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysian banks to report exposure to climate risks

Police officers stand guard during a protest in Mimika, Papua, Indonesia Aug 21, 2019. — Antara Foto/Sevianto Pakiding pic via Reuters

Buildings set ablaze in Indonesia unrest 

Chimpu, a chimpanzee rescued from a smuggling operation, receives care at the Central Zoo in Kathmandu, Nepal, Dec 12, 2017. A Nepali court convicted five men on Sep 16, 2019, of smuggling baby chimpanzees in a high-profile case that bared the country’s emergence as a hot-spot for the trafficking of rare and endangered animals through South Asia. The New York Times

Baby chimpanzees’ case reveals Nepal as a trafficking hot spot

Mothers care for their newborns at the Anabah Maternity Centre, in Anabah, Afghanistan, Jul 17, 2019. The maternity centre bars patients’ families from the facility. Many patients say family members at other hospitals have demanded a caesarean section or other procedure for them, prescribed medicine or brought in unhealthy food. The New York Times

Wresting new lives from the jaws of war

A Palestinian herding cattle and sheep in the Jordan Valley. The Palestinians have long viewed the fertile valley as the breadbasket of a future state. The New York Times

In a Jordan Valley village, Palestinians are left in the dark

Newlywed couples kiss during a mass wedding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 9, 2019. A mass wedding ceremony was held for 99 couples on the ninth day of the ninth month, considered an auspicious date, at a Chinese temple in the city. REUTERS

99 Malaysian couples tie the knot on auspicious day

File Photo: Acehnese fishermen pass near an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS

Malaysia's human trafficking court nets few scalps in first year

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.