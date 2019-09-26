Facebook tightens political ad rules in Singapore as election looms
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Sep 2019 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 12:34 PM BdST
Social media giant Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had implemented new rules for political advertisements in Singapore ahead of an election in the city-state expected within months.
The new rules require those who want to run ads about social issues, elections or politics in Singapore to confirm their identity and location, and disclose who is responsible for the advertisement.
Facebook will also require “Paid for by” disclaimers in advertisements, which will be stored in a searchable online library for seven years.
Under pressure from authorities around the world, Facebook last year started introducing several similar initiatives in various countries, including the United States and India, to increase oversight of political ads.
Singapore - which has been ruled by the People’s Action Party since it split from Malaysia in 1965 - has repeatedly said it is vulnerable to foreign interference in its domestic affairs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Facebook tightens political ad rules in Singapore as election looms
- Malaysia to require banks to report exposure to climate risks
- Buildings set ablaze amid fresh unrest in Indonesia's Papua
- Baby chimpanzees’ case reveals Nepal as a trafficking hot spot
- A different Afghan front: Wresting new lives from the jaws of war
- In a Jordan Valley village, Palestinians are left in the dark
- Ninety-nine Malaysian couples tie the knot on auspicious day
- Malaysia's human trafficking court nets few scalps in first year
- China’s prisons swell after deluge of arrests engulfs Muslims
- Death toll from Taliban blast in Afghan capital reaches 16, with 119 wounded
Most Read
- ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
- Police inspector suspended, sued by AL whip for Facebook post on casino
- Hasina, Trump share table at UN secretary-general’s luncheon
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- Probe opens into GM Shamim’s Bandarban resort amid allegations of Marma eviction
- Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
- Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka
- Giasuddin Al Mamun gets 8-hour parole after mother's death
- Weak gambling laws prevent action against casino offenders
- RAB questions Mohammedan Director Lokman in anti-casino crackdown