Home > World > South-East Asia

A different Afghan front: Wresting new lives from the jaws of war

  >>David Zucchino and Fatima Faizi, The New York Times 

Published: 14 Sep 2019 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2019 12:17 PM BdST

He was a few minutes old; a fussy, wriggling baby in a heated bassinet. He let out a squawk when a neonatal nurse plunged a vitamin K injection into his thigh.

The 6-pound boy — the nurses called him Aqila, his mother’s name — was the 20th baby delivered over the course of 24 hours at the Anabah Maternity Centre, perched on a rocky hillside in the Panjshir Valley in northern Afghanistan.

In a country with one of the world’s worst health care systems, the centre provides safe, modern care to thousands of Afghan women. More than 7,500 babies were delivered there last year — at least 600 every month.

The centre, guided by a mostly female 14-member international team, is staffed by Afghan women — from paediatricians, nurses and midwives to cleaners and assistants. Few men in Afghanistan’s harsh, patriarchal society will allow their wives or daughters to be examined by a male doctor.

And in a country where people die every day from suicide bombers or roadside bombs, a new life begins almost every hour inside the centre’s sunlit wards.

Women, most of them poor, travel for miles over rough roads through treacherous territory to give birth at the centre. Many have abandoned government or private clinics, where patients often have to pay up front or provide their own medicine and food.

Others are drawn by the free care and open-door policy of the centre, run by Italian charity Emergency. And many say they prefer to be treated by women.

Eman Youszai, 26, pregnant with her first child, had been driven three hours to the centre. Lying on a bed in an observation room, she said she had left a maternity hospital in Kabul, the capital, because “no one takes care of you there even if you die.”

She added, “This is my first child, and I can’t take a risk.”

Gullalia, 20, who goes by one name, said she had lost two babies late in pregnancy. Now eight months pregnant, she said the treatment she received at a Kabul hospital didn’t stop her bleeding after her water broke.

A doctor suggested the Anabah centre, where doctors stopped the bleeding. Gullalia, who also travelled three hours to be there, said she planned to deliver her baby at the centre.

“The doctors here take every patient seriously,” Gullalia said inside a maternity ward. “The baby’s life and the mother’s life matter to them.”

Panjshir province, an anti-Taliban stronghold, is one of the safest regions in Afghanistan. But many women from outside Panjshir must thread their way through war zones for treatment. The centre is one of just a handful of free, high-quality maternity hospitals in Afghanistan.

Forty percent of Anabah patients in a recent Emergency survey said lack of security was the main obstacle to getting quality health care. Seventy percent said high quality care at the centre was the main reason they chose the hospital. Many patients tell other women about the hospital.

“We’ve sort of become famous” among Afghan women, said Maria Salehi, 42, a maternity team leader who joined the staff after arriving in Panjshir with her family in 1999 while fleeing fighting.

The all-female staff is central to the hospital’s identity in a country where men dictate women’s health care decisions. A third of patients in the survey said resistance from family members — men and mothers-in-law — and cultural traditions had prevented them from getting proper health care. Two-thirds said their husbands had decided whether they could receive prenatal care.

Vesna Nestorovic, the centre’s medical coordinator, said staffers sometimes phone stubborn husbands to persuade them to allow their wives to return for follow-up care.

“We like to start by asking, ‘How’s our baby?’ ” she said.

Forty-one percent of staff members cited family resistance — mostly male — as the main obstacle to their careers. A third said they had faced family pressure to stop working or change their working habits.

The maternity centre bars patients’ families from the facility. Many patients say family members at other hospitals have demanded a caesarean section or other procedure for them, prescribed medicine or brought in unhealthy food.

“We take their contact information and let them know if we need them,” said Rabila Wafa, a gynecologist.

The hospital, which overlooks the surging Panjshir River, is a refuge from the rugged, forbidding countryside that surrounds it. The clinics are brightly lit and fastidiously clean, surrounded by apple and apricot orchards. There are pink roses and red geraniums and plump green grapes dangling from arbours.

A certified teaching hospital, the centre provides a pipeline of female medical professionals in a country with a critical shortage of them. It employs seven gynecologists, 39 midwives and 78 neonatal nurses, a godsend for poor, rural women in desperate need of quality care.

But even after delivering 53,000 babies since it opened in 2003 and expanded in 2016, the centre has only begun to meet the critical health care needs of a population mired in poverty and traumatised by four decades of war. The compound includes a surgical hospital and paediatric centre, with 18 small clinics spread across the province.

A third of Afghans do not have access to basic health care services, according to the World Health Organisation. Afghanistan has the world’s highest childhood mortality rate and one of the highest maternal mortality rates.

A quarter of newborns have low birth weights, and a quarter of children younger than 5 are underweight. Forty percent of women of reproductive age suffer from anemia. This year, the WHO estimated that 1.9 million Afghans needed emergency health care because of armed conflict, natural disasters and a dearth of basic services.

In this bleak landscape, the Anabah center is a welcome outpost. Throughout the day, pregnant women arrived at the hospital’s security gates, transported in private cars, taxis and ambulances along a twisting mountain road that skirts the river.

In the neonatal ward, newborns gurgled in the arms of their mothers, who wore bright red headscarves that stood out against the whitewashed walls. From the delivery room came an announcement that brought smiles to the faces of the nurses and midwives: Another baby had just been born.

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mothers care for their newborns at the Anabah Maternity Centre, in Anabah, Afghanistan, Jul 17, 2019. The maternity centre bars patients’ families from the facility. Many patients say family members at other hospitals have demanded a caesarean section or other procedure for them, prescribed medicine or brought in unhealthy food. The New York Times

Wresting new lives from the jaws of war

A Palestinian herding cattle and sheep in the Jordan Valley. The Palestinians have long viewed the fertile valley as the breadbasket of a future state. The New York Times

In a Jordan Valley village, Palestinians are left in the dark

Newlywed couples kiss during a mass wedding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 9, 2019. A mass wedding ceremony was held for 99 couples on the ninth day of the ninth month, considered an auspicious date, at a Chinese temple in the city. REUTERS

99 Malaysian couples tie the knot on auspicious day

File Photo: Acehnese fishermen pass near an abandoned boat which carried Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants from Thailand, found off the coast near the city of Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 20, 2015. REUTERS

Malaysia's human trafficking court nets few scalps in first year

File Photo: A security checkpoint equipped with facial recognition technology in Hotan, China, in Xinjiang province, Aug 3, 2019. The region in northwest China has experienced a record surge in arrests, trials and prison sentences in the past two years, according to a New York Times analysis of previously unreported official data. The New York Times

China’s prisons swell after deluge of arrests engulfs Muslims

Angry Afghan protesters burn tires and shout slogans at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan Sep 3, 2019. REUTERS

Death toll from Taliban blast in Kabul reaches 16

People ride motorbikes as they pass a building damaged after a riot in Jayapura, Papua, Indonesia, Aug 30, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Gusti Tanati/ via REUTERS A

Indonesia arrests dozens for Papua protests

Taliban kill 14 pro-govt militia members in Afghanistan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.