‘Education under fire’ as attacks on Afghan schools jump, UNICEF says
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2019 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 12:31 PM BdST
Attacks on schools in Afghanistan increased almost threefold last year, making it increasingly difficult to ensure an education for children in many parts of the country, the United Nations children's fund UNICEF said on Tuesday.
The agency, which promotes education and children's rights, said the number of attacks against Afghan schools jumped from 68 in 2017 to 192 last year. It was the first time since 2015 that a rise in attacks had been recorded.
"Education is under fire in Afghanistan," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "The senseless attacks on schools; the killing, injury and abduction of teachers; and the threats against education are destroying the hopes and dreams of an entire generation of children."
More than 1,000 schools across the country remain closed because of security threats from groups such as the Taliban and Islamic State, which have sought soft targets for attacks aimed at extending and consolidating their influence through intimidation.
Although the Taliban have shifted from their previous opposition to all forms of girls' education, they have faced regular accusations of shutting down schools run in a way they do not approve.
UNICEF said the use of school buildings as voter centres during last year's parliamentary election may have been a factor behind the rise in attacks.
Afghanistan has a young and fast-growing population but about 3.7 million children, or nearly half of all school-age children, are not in formal education, UNICEF said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Former Thai PM and influential royal adviser Prem Tinsulanonda dies at 98
- Indonesian protesters disperse after second night of post-election unrest
- Jakarta governor says six dead after unrest following Indonesia election result
- Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo to challenge polls result in Constitutional Court
- Official count gives President Widodo victory in Indonesian election
- In first for Asia, Taiwan parliament endorses same-sex marriage
- In first for Asia, Taiwan lawmakers back same-sex marriage
- Philippines withdraws top diplomats from Canada over ‘trash’ row
- Malaysian teen believed to have jumped to death after Instagram poll
- Vietnam intensifies crackdown on online dissent
Most Read
- India snubs Pakistan for Modi's swearing-in ceremony: sources
- Arrest warrant issued for ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case
- Govt promotes 11 officials to secretaries
- Malibagh blast was powerful, says DMP chief
- Bangladesh president to attend installation ceremony of India’s Modi on May 30
- Police to press charges against actress Nawshaba for social media rumours
- Blast injures policewoman, rickshaw-puller in Dhaka; police suspect bomb
- UAE launches major campaign to assist Rohingyas
- Woman, children found dead in Sharsha, three arrested
- At least 42 inmates strangled to death in Amazon prison gang clashes