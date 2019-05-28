Home > World > South-East Asia

 ‘Education under fire’ as attacks on Afghan schools jump, UNICEF says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 May 2019 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 12:31 PM BdST

Attacks on schools in Afghanistan increased almost threefold last year, making it increasingly difficult to ensure an education for children in many parts of the country, the United Nations children's fund UNICEF said on Tuesday.

The agency, which promotes education and children's rights, said the number of attacks against Afghan schools jumped from 68 in 2017 to 192 last year. It was the first time since 2015 that a rise in attacks had been recorded.

"Education is under fire in Afghanistan," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "The senseless attacks on schools; the killing, injury and abduction of teachers; and the threats against education are destroying the hopes and dreams of an entire generation of children."

More than 1,000 schools across the country remain closed because of security threats from groups such as the Taliban and Islamic State, which have sought soft targets for attacks aimed at extending and consolidating their influence through intimidation.

Although the Taliban have shifted from their previous opposition to all forms of girls' education, they have faced regular accusations of shutting down schools run in a way they do not approve.

UNICEF said the use of school buildings as voter centres during last year's parliamentary election may have been a factor behind the rise in attacks.

Afghanistan has a young and fast-growing population but about 3.7 million children, or nearly half of all school-age children, are not in formal education, UNICEF said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's former Prime Minister and President of the Royal Privy Council Prem Tinsulanonda is seen during an official event in Bangkok, Thailand Apr 10, 2019. REUTERS

Former Thai PM dies at 98

An injured police officer leaves the area with the help of his colleagues after clashes with protesters in Jakarta, Indonesia early May 23, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS

Indonesian protesters disperse after 2nd night of clashes

Police stand guard as protesters gather in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Aprillio Akbar/ via REUTERS

6 die in Indonesia post-poll riots

President Joko Widodo

Indonesian polls: Joko Widodo wins 2nd term

Indonesia's presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto speaks as his opponent Joko Widodo listens during a television debate ahead of the next general election in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 30, 2019. REUTERS

Prabowo to challenge Indonesia polls result

Taiwan legalises same-sex marriage

Same-sex marriage supporters take part in a rally during parliament discussion on three different draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan May 14, 2019. REUTERS

Taiwan lawmakers discuss landmark LGBT law

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Singapore, Nov 15, 2018. REUTERS

Philippines withdraws top diplomats from Canada

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.