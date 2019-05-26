Home > World > South-East Asia

Former Thai PM and influential royal adviser Prem Tinsulanonda dies at 98

   

Published: 26 May 2019 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 12:50 PM BdST

Former Thai prime minister and influential royal adviser General Prem Tinsulanonda died on Sunday morning at age 98 in a Bangkok hospital, a palace official told Reuters.

Prem had served King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his late father King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a chairman of the prestigious Privy Council.

The cause of his death was not yet made public.

He played an important role in organising the elaborate coronation of the King Maha Vajiralongkorn earlier this month, and also served briefly as the country’s regent shortly after King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away in 2016.

Prem was Thailand’s 16th prime minister, serving three terms from 1980 to 1988. He was also a former army chief.

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's former Prime Minister and President of the Royal Privy Council Prem Tinsulanonda is seen during an official event in Bangkok, Thailand Apr 10, 2019. REUTERS

