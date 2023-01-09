    বাংলা

    Thai king's daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing: palace

    The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn lost consciousness on Dec 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Jan 2023, 05:44 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2023, 05:44 AM

    Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha remained unconscious more than three weeks after collapsing due to a heart problem, a palace statement said in an update on the health of the the 44-year-old potential heir to the throne. 

    The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn lost consciousness on Dec 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia resulting from inflammation following a mycoplasma infection, according to a statement issued by the palace late on Saturday. 

    The princess's "overall condition is that she remains unconscious," the palace said. 

    "Doctors continue to provide medicine and use equipment to support the functions of the heart, lung and kidney as well as using antibiotics while monitoring her condition closely," it said. 

    Princess Bajarakitiyabha fell ill while preparing her dogs for a competition in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, where she was initially treated before being taken by helicopter to Bangkok.

    She is one of three children of King Vajiralongkorn who have formal titles, making her eligible for the throne under a palace succession law and the country's constitution.

    The king has yet to formally designate an heir and there has been no official discussion on the prospect of the princess taking the throne. 

    Princess Bajarakitiyabha, a trained lawyer with master and doctorate degrees from Cornell University, has served as Thai ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia and in roles with the Attorney General's office, the Royal Security Command and as Thai ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. 

    She was born on Dec 7, 1978. Her mother is the king's first wife, Princess Soamsawali.

    RELATED STORIES
    Travellers arrive with their luggage at the Beijing Capital International Airport following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China December 30, 2020.
    Southeast Asia may gain most from China's travel revival
    While Australia, Britain, India, Japan and the US require a negative COVID-19 test from inbound Chinese, SE Asian countries, including Cambodia, Indonesia and Singapore, have all declined such require ...
    Myanmar citizens who live in Thailand, hold a portrait of former Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as they protest against the execution of pro-democracy activists, at the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, Thailand Jul 26, 2022.
    Ex-minister, writer among Myanmar prisoners freed in amnesty
    Some student leaders, activists and journalists among 7,012 prisoners given amnesty to mark the country's independence day are also freed
    Map of Vietnam. Screenshot taken from Google Maps
    Vietnamese boy trapped in concrete pile dies
    Rescuers spent nearly 100 hours trying to free Ly Hao Nam from the 35-metre long support pillar driven into the ground
    Myanmar's General Min Aung Hlaing takes part during a parade to mark the 72nd Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar Mar 27, 2017.
    Myanmar junta to free over 7,000 prisoners under amnesty
    It is not immediately clear if any political detainees would be freed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher