Singapore firms scramble to soften blow of soaring rent costs

Companies in Singapore are partially paying housing costs of employees and even relocating staff to cheaper neighbouring cities to help them tackle home rents that rose last year at their fastest rate in 15 years.

But with private housing rents in Singapore maintaining the scorching pace of gains in 2023, those steps are likely falling short, forcing expatriate workers to even consider leaving the city for good.

An exodus of foreign talent due to unaffordable housing costs would be a setback to Singapore in fulfilling its ambitions of becoming a technological and innovations hub. Those factors could also reduce the city-state's appeal to companies and their employees as an alternative to Hong Kong.

"We are weighing our options...whether the inflated price tag now is really worth the edge Singapore has over its neighbours," said Lee Soo Min, a business development executive at a digital advertising firm who saw a 70% jump in her monthly rentals and is examining relocating to another Asian city.

Foreigners without permanent residency account for 28% of Singapore's 5.6 million people, according to government data. Most tend to rent homes, leaving them vulnerable to the landlord's market that has been seen since 2022.

Rents for private properties in Singapore increased about 30% last year, with luxury residential rent gains outpacing those in London and New York in the fourth quarter, said real estate consultant Knight Frank. Private property rents tacked on a 7.2% gain in the first quarter of this year, after jumping 7.4% in the last quarter of 2022.