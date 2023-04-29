Indian cough syrup: mystery middleman may be new clue

As well as denying that Maiden's syrups are connected to the deaths in Gambia, India's health ministry has told the WHO that its allegations "adversely impacted the image" of the country's $41 billion pharmaceutical industry.

Maiden's boss, Naresh Kumar Goyal, said in December his company did nothing wrong, and did not respond to further questions for this story. A Maiden representative in its New Delhi headquarters also declined to comment.

Gambia's Medicines Control Agency also said it had not received any information from Maiden or the Indian authorities "despite our request for information after the discovery of the tainted products."

The WHO'S Kuwana said his agency is still intent on finding out what happened with Maiden's products. The WHO is also trying to find out more about the supply chains of two other Indian drugmakers who produced contaminated cough syrups sold in Uzbekistan and the Marshall Islands and Micronesia, according to alerts published by the agency. Both companies deny wrongdoing; Indian police arrested three employees of one of them in March.

Authorities in Uzbekistan arrested four people in January in relation to that case. Neither they nor the authorities in Micronesia responded immediately to requests for comment.

VIOLATIONS

Maiden has a track record of production issues. In February, an Indian court sentenced two of its executives, Managing Director Goyal and Technical Director MK Sharma, to two-and-half years in jail for exporting substandard drugs to Vietnam nearly a decade ago.

The court gave them a month to appeal; the status of the case could not be ascertained. Goyal did not respond to requests for comment; neither Sharma nor his lawyer could be reached. The Maiden representative declined to comment.

Drug inspectors found a dozen violations at Maiden last October related to the production of the cough syrups sold to Gambia, a government document showed. Among these, some of the COAs of raw ingredients used in making the syrups, including propylene glycol, were missing batch numbers. Others lacked manufacturing and expiry dates.

Four industry and regulatory experts said this means that there could be no reliable record of where the ingredients came from.

The government inspectors also found Maiden had failed to test the PG used in the syrups. They cited discrepancies in the documentation of the finished products - the labels on the syrup bottles said they were made in December 2021 but batch manufacturing records pointed to later dates, between February and March in 2022.

This mismatch would make it difficult for government testers to be certain the medicines they were analysing were the same as those sent to Gambia, according to a former Indian health ministry official.

"There is complete discordance in the data in the labels and the batch records, which raises questions about the genuineness of the product," said Kundan Lal Sharma, who was in charge of drug and food regulation in the health ministry between 2014 and 2017.

"This means something has been cooked up," he said. "Nobody can guarantee anything unless proper documentation is there."

India's health ministry has declined to say how it verified that the syrups tested by its labs came from the same batches and Maiden has not responded to questions about the labeling or documentation.

Kuwana said the WHO was sure of its own cough syrup test results from two separate independent laboratories, both of which showed contamination.

He said the agency has not seen the full results of the tests conducted on the syrups by the Indian government, or the COAs for the raw materials or finished products sampled, despite repeated requests.

The agency says it is now reviewing its guidelines on how countries should police raw materials in medicines, based on the recent events.

Asked how it was possible that test results from the WHO and India did not match, Kuwana said that in past incidents of adulterated medicines, a manufacturer has substituted samples for testing that did not represent what was on the market. The WHO is not aware whether that happened in this case, he said.

"Normally when that happens, it is because we haven't tested the same sample," said Kuwana.