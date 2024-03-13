India's wheat stocks hit 7-year low after record state sale

Indian wheat inventories held in government warehouses dropped to 9.7 million metric tons, the lowest since 2017, after two straight years of low crops prompted the state to sell record volumes to boost domestic supplies and lower local prices.

Wheat reserves in state stores totalled 9.7 million tons at the start of this month, down from 11.7 million tons in March 2022, the state-run Food Corporation of India said.

Despite the tight supply, the government has resisted calls to encourage imports by cutting or removing the current 40% tax, or by directly buying from top suppliers such as Russia.

Instead, it has dipped into state reserves to sell wheat to bulk consumers, such as flour millers and biscuit-makers, to try to curb domestic prices that have been above the state-fixed minimum buying price since the last crop was harvested.