Senior India election official quits days ahead of vote date announcement

The second-highest official in India's election commission, Arun Goel, resigned on Saturday, days ahead of the expected announcement of the dates for the next general election.

The Ministry of Law and Justice said in a gazette notification that India's President Droupadi Murmu had accepted Goel's resignation from his post as Election Commissioner, without citing a reason for his departure.

Reuters could not immediately contact Goel. A spokesperson for the Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A senior official at the Commission said they also did not know why Goel had resigned.