Mob storms Pakistani police station, lynches man accused of blasphemy

A mob in eastern Pakistan stormed a police station on Saturday and lynched a man under custody and accused of blasphemy, police said, in the latest incident of religion-linked violence in the Islamic republic.

The country has seen numerous cases of vigilante action by mobs against people accused of blasphemy, one of the highest profiled ones being the lynching of a Sri Lankan national, a garment factory manager, in 2021.

On Saturday, Muhammad Waris, a man in his early 20s, was taken into police custody after a mob attacked him for allegedly desecrating the Koran, the Muslim holy book, police spokesman Muhammad Waqas told Reuters.