Minister Faridul visits families of workers killed by Faridpur mob after temple fire

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan has met the families of the two construction workers who were beaten to death by a mob on allegations of setting a temple ablaze in Faridpur’s Madhukhali.
He visited their home in the Upazila’s Ghoperghat village on Saturday and promised ‘exemplary’ punishment of those involved in the mob lynching.
He also prayed next to the graves of the dead – Ashraful, 21, and his brother Ashadul, 15 - both identified with a single name.
Religious Affairs Secretary Md A Hamid Zamadder, Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md Quamrul Ahsan Talukder, Superintendent of Police Moshed Alam and local leaders of the ruling Awami League were also present during the visit.
Agitated locals attacked workers staying at a government primary school in Madhukhali’s Hindu-dominated village Panchapalli to construct a toilet there on Thursday night.
The mob accused the workers of setting fire to a Kali temple next to the school.
Seven workers were injured in the attack and two of them died at hospital. The five others were still receiving treatment on Saturday.
Faridul said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered him to do whatever necessary to ensure swift justice for the victims of the lynch mob.
“People need to see that no one is spared after committing such crimes, so that no one can gather the courage to commit the same crime at another place,” the minister said.
He said Bangladesh was founded with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s non-communal ideals and no one will be to get away with attempts to disturb religious harmony.
Faridul announced Tk 100,000 for each of the dead workers and Tk 25,000 for each of the injured.
He also visited the temple and spoke to the locals.
DC Quamrul said the district administration formed a three-strong committee headed by an additional district magistrate to investigate the incident.
SP Morshed said three cases were started after the incident and police were conducting an operation to arrest the accused.