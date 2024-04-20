Minister Faridul visits families of workers killed by Faridpur mob after temple fire

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan has met the families of the two construction workers who were beaten to death by a mob on allegations of setting a temple ablaze in Faridpur’s Madhukhali.

He visited their home in the Upazila’s Ghoperghat village on Saturday and promised ‘exemplary’ punishment of those involved in the mob lynching.

He also prayed next to the graves of the dead – Ashraful, 21, and his brother Ashadul, 15 - both identified with a single name.

Religious Affairs Secretary Md A Hamid Zamadder, Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md Quamrul Ahsan Talukder, Superintendent of Police Moshed Alam and local leaders of the ruling Awami League were also present during the visit.

Agitated locals attacked workers staying at a government primary school in Madhukhali’s Hindu-dominated village Panchapalli to construct a toilet there on Thursday night.