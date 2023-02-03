Sri Lanka bondholders ready for debt restructuring talks with authorities

Sri Lanka's international bondholders group was prepared to engage with the island nation's authorities in debt restructuring talks consistent with the parameters of the IMF Programme, their legal adviser, White & Case LLP, said.

The island of 22 million people, caught in its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades - caused by a severe shortage for dollars - defaulted on its foreign debt in May.

In September - after months of political unrest and having secured a preliminary agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - Sri Lanka kicked off restructuring talks with bilateral and private creditors to get the financing assurances needed before the funds can be disbursed.