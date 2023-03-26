Rahul Gandhi, stripped of MP seat, changes Twitter bio

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has changed his Twitter bio, which now reads "Dis'Qualified MP", after the country's parliament disqualified him as a lawmaker following his conviction in a defamation case.



Gandhi, who received a two-year jail sentence in the case, replaced the term 'Member of Parliament' from his official account two days after he was stripped of his seat.

Meanwhile, Congress launched nationwide protests on Sunday over the loss of his parliamentary seat.