In election manifesto, India’s Congress party promises enhanced economic ties with Bangladesh

Congress party has promised to pay ‘greater attention’ to India’s immediate neighbours in the foreign policy if it is elected in the general elections.

The opposition party’s President Mallikarjun Kharge released the election manifesto at their New Delhi headquarters on Friday.

Senior leader Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were also present among others.

“We will enhance economic and cultural relations between India and Bangladesh that are the two most populous countries in South Asia,” the party said in the manifesto.

The manifesto said the party will re-establish the primacy of the country’s “special relationships” with Nepal and Bhutan and strengthen them to mutual benefit.

It promised to work with Sri Lanka to restore the political and commercial relations between the two countries and help Sri Lanka resolve its political issues especially with the Tamils.