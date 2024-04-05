    বাংলা

    In election manifesto, India’s Congress party promises enhanced economic ties with Bangladesh

    The opposition party says in its election manifesto that it will pay ‘greater attention’ to their immediate neighbours

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 April 2024, 05:39 PM
    Updated : 5 April 2024, 05:39 PM

    Congress party has promised to pay ‘greater attention’ to India’s immediate neighbours in the foreign policy if it is elected in the general elections.

    The opposition party’s President Mallikarjun Kharge released the election manifesto at their New Delhi headquarters on Friday.

    Senior leader Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were also present among others.

    “We will enhance economic and cultural relations between India and Bangladesh that are the two most populous countries in South Asia,” the party said in the manifesto.

    The manifesto said the party will re-establish the primacy of the country’s “special relationships” with Nepal and Bhutan and strengthen them to mutual benefit.

    It promised to work with Sri Lanka to restore the political and commercial relations between the two countries and help Sri Lanka resolve its political issues especially with the Tamils.

    It will also repair relations with the Maldives and work with Myanmar to protect the political and human rights of the people of Myanmar.

    About the country’s arch-rival Pakistan, the Congress said: “Engagement with Pakistan depends fundamentally on its willingness and ability to end cross-border terrorism.”

    “We will work to restore the status quo ante on our borders with China and to ensure that areas where both armies patrolled in the past are again accessible to our soldiers. We will take the necessary steps to adjust our policy towards China until this is achieved,” the party said.

    “Congress will work to repair India's international image that has been damaged by the present govern- ment's intolerance of dissent and suppression of human rights.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Senior leaders of India's main opposition Congress Party Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress Party, display the party's manifesto for the general election in New Delhi, India, Apr 5, 2024. REUTERS
    India's Congress vows to step up affirmative action if voted back to power
    More help for so-called backward castes and the poor irrespective of caste are among Congress pledges in its election manifesto
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Meerut, India, March 31, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    Modi could sweep away Congress in election: survey
    Congress could fall to 38 seats, a record low, from 52 in 2019 and the previous low of 44 in 2014, according to the survey conducted in March that covered nearly 180,000 people
    Sonia Gandhi and Sunita Kejriwal arrive to attend a protest rally against the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party's main leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi, India March 31, 2024.
    India opposition unites over pre-election arrest
    They accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party of rigging the vote and harassing them with large tax demands
    Men sit under a banner carrying a portrait of chief of India's Congress party Sonia Gandhi outside the Congress office in New Delhi May 16, 2014.
    India's Congress party says $25m frozen by tax department
    The party calls the action ‘a deep assault on India's democracy’, adding that a tribunal has however allowed the party to partially operate its accounts until Feb 21

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp