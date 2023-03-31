Tarar had introduced the bill in the lower house of the parliament on Wednesday and it was passed by the senate, or upper house, on Thursday.

"The parliament has passed the bill," Tarar told reporters on Friday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government is currently involved in a row with the Supreme Court over the holding of snap polls in two provinces where former leader Imran Khan had dissolved the local governments earlier this year in a bid to force early elections.

The government says it is economically not viable to hold the snap elections first and then have another general election this year.

The Supreme Court earlier this month ordered the snap polls to be held in the two provinces within 90 days of the dissolution of the two local government, which falls by April 30.