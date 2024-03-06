    বাংলা

    Pakistan's Bhutto, hanged 44 years ago, didn't get a fair trial, rules top court

    The nation’s former prime minister was hanged 44 years ago after being convicted of murder

    Asif ShahzadReuters
    Published : 6 March 2024, 09:50 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 09:50 AM

    Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was hanged 44 years ago after being convicted of murder, didn't get a fair trial.

    Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) now run by his grandson and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was hanged in 1979 after a trial under the military regime of late General Zia-ul-Haq.

    "We didn't find that the fair trial and due process requirements were met," said Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in remarks telecast live of the ruling that he said was a unanimous decision by a nine-member bench headed by him.

    The ruling came in response to a judicial reference filed by Bhutto Zardari's father, Asif Ali Zardari, during his tenure as president in 2011. It sought an opinion by the top court on revisiting the death sentence awarded to the PPP founder.

    "Our family waited 3 generations to hear these words," Bhutto Zardari said later in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    The court will issue a detailed order later.

    "It is an admission of colossal miscarriage of justice under Zia's martial law regime," said Yousuf Nazar, London-based political commentator and a close aide of the late prime minister.

    Rights groups say Haq's 11 years of dictatorship were marked by an assault on democracy, persecution and jailing of PPP workers and public flogging of opponents and critics.

    Nazar said the regime also pushed the conservative Muslim nation into extremism and militancy by propping up and backing militant groups to fight a US proxy war against the then Soviet Union in Afghanistan.

    "It led to an unprecedented level of support for and patronage of religious extremists at the state level," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Larkana, Pakistan, January 16, 2024.
    Pakistan's largest parties strike deal on coalition government
    Bhutto Zardari confirmed that former premier Shehbaz Sharif would be the coalition's candidate for prime minister and his father Asif Ali Zardari will be the alliance's candidate for the country's pre ...
    Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), addresses a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 13, 2024. REUTERS/Ariba Shahid
    Pakistan polls: Bhutto indicates support to Sharif
    The indication of support comes five days after the Feb 8 vote gave a split verdict and sparked worries of fresh instability
    FILE PHOTO: A man walks next to a billboard displaying photos of politician Bilawal Bhutto and his sister Asifa Bhutto, a day after general elections in Karachi, Pakistan February 9, 2024. REUTERS
    What's next in Pakistan election deadlock
    Former prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan both declared victory as the election ended with no party winning a majority
    Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Larkana, Pakistan, Jan 16, 2024. REUTERS
    Bhutto scion aims to focus on Pakistan's youth
    As general elections near, Zardari calls for new ideas and leadership to calm political and economic instability

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality