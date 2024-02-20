India proposes joint ventures with Bangladesh in defence manufacturing

India has shown interest in partnering with Bangladesh in defence manufacturing through joint ventures in the industry.



Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma proposed graduating the bilateral defence cooperation to the next level at a seminar on Tuesday, the high commission said in a statement.



The steps for the joint ventures can even be done utilising the Defence Line of Credit of $500 million extended by India to Bangladesh, he said.

Principal Staff Officer of Bangladesh Armed Forces Division Lt Gen MR Shameem also addressed the seminar on Indian Defence Equipment.

Verma highlighted the advances made by the Indian defence industry over the last decade, which has “spurred unprecedented investments into the Indian defence manufacturing sector and has led to rising Indian defence exports”.