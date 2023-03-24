    বাংলা

    India's parliament disqualifies opposition leader Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi, a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, was convicted for defamation, but the court granted him bail immediately and suspended the sentence for a month

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2023, 08:53 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 08:53 AM

    India's parliament disqualified the leader of the opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, a day after a magistrate's court jailed him for two years in a defamation case linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname.

    Gandhi "stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha", a parliament notice said, referring to the lower house of parliament.

    Gandhi, 52, was found guilty for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi. He made the comment while campaigning ahead of the last general election.

    Gandhi was convicted by a court in the western state of Gujarat, which also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for one month.

    A close aide to Gandhi said the leader had already adhered with the court order and did not enter parliament on Friday during house proceedings.

    Leaders of the Congress party said they were gearing up to file an appeal in a higher court.

    "This battle will be fought both legally and politically," said Pawan Khera, the national spokesperson of the party.

    "Rahul Gandhi will not stop from asking difficult questions and exposing crony capitalism and this government’s active role in promoting and protecting it," he said.

    Earlier in the day, Congress party members held protests in some parts of the country against Gandhi's conviction and two-year-old jail sentence.

    Congress party officials have described the judgment as politically motivated and blamed the government of Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    "The BJP is fearful about the rise of Rahul Gandhi and he poses a direct threat to the Modi government," said Pradip Bhattacharya, a Congress party lawmaker from West Bengal state.

    BJP president JP Nadda dismissed the charges, and said that Gandhi had insulted a section of Indians who happen to share the same surname as Prime Minister Modi.

    "It is one thing to question government regarding the policies, that would be considered a healthy debate, but clearly the Congress has never followed such rules," he told Reuters.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rahul Gandhi, a leader of India's main opposition Congress party, addresses the crowd at a public rally held during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March), in Panipat, India, Jan 6, 2023.
    Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in prison for defaming Modi
    In a speech during the 2019 general election, Gandhi referred to the surname Modi and asked how all thieves had the surname
    FILE PHOTO: Supporters of the Youth Congress Party hold placards during a silent protest against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, President of India's main opposition Congress party, in a 2019 Defamation case by a Surat court, on a street in Mumbai, India, Mar 23, 2023.
    India's Congress protests against Gandhi's conviction
    The Congress party leader was found guilty for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi
    Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition Congress party, walks along with his supporters as they take part in the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March), in Panipat, India, Jan 6, 2023.
    India's Gandhi ends 135-day march to revive Congress party
    Congress still faces an uphill battle against Bharatiya Janata Party that appears poised to sweep the general election due next year
    Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, arrives to appear before a court in Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, Mar 23, 2023.
    Why Rahul Gandhi may lose his parliament seat
    Gandhi faces the risk of not being able to contest national elections if his conviction is not suspended or overturned by a higher court before the elections

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain