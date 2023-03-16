    বাংলা

    Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest ex-PM Khan until Friday

    The court bars police operation for another day following clashes between Khan's supporters and police

    Reuters
    Published : 16 March 2023, 07:16 AM
    Updated : 16 March 2023, 07:16 AM

    A Pakistan high court on Thursday barred police operation for another day to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his aide said.

    The court had on Wednesday intervened to tamp down clashes between Khan's supporters and police after both sides suffered scores of injuries in pitched battles outside his Lahore house.

    Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said the court has extended the bar on police operation until Friday.

    Reuters couldn't verify the court order independently.

