At least 4 killed, 14 injured in Pakistan blast

At least four people have been killed and 14 others injured in an explosion that rocked a market in Pakistan’s Balochistan, the Dawn newspaper has reported, citing the country’s police and health officials.
An improvised explosive device planted on a motorcycle exploded at the market in Barkhan on Sunday morning, Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso said.
Barkhan District Health Officer Dr Abdul Hameed said the wounded had been moved to the Rakhni Hospital.
No groups claimed responsibility for the attack and the police started collecting evidence from the site, Khoso told the Dawn.
Unverified videos on social media showed volunteers carrying bloodied victims away as a crowd gathers at the purported site of the blast. Mangled motorcycles and charred vegetables are seen scattered on the road.
The blast comes after attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and areas bordering Afghanistan.
Since government talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke down in November last year, the militant group has intensified its attacks while insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violence.