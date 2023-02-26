    বাংলা

    At least 4 killed, 14 injured in Pakistan blast

    So far no groups have claimed responsibility for the attack in Balochistan's Barkhan

    News Desk
    Published : 26 Feb 2023, 12:13 PM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2023, 12:13 PM

    At least four people have been killed and 14 others injured in an explosion that rocked a market in Pakistan’s Balochistan, the Dawn newspaper has reported, citing the country’s police and health officials.

    An improvised explosive device planted on a motorcycle exploded at the market in Barkhan on Sunday morning, Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso said.

    Barkhan District Health Officer Dr Abdul Hameed said the wounded had been moved to the Rakhni Hospital.

    No groups claimed responsibility for the attack and the police started collecting evidence from the site, Khoso told the Dawn.

    Unverified videos on social media showed volunteers carrying bloodied victims away as a crowd gathers at the purported site of the blast. Mangled motorcycles and charred vegetables are seen scattered on the road.

    The blast comes after attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and areas bordering Afghanistan.

    Since government talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan broke down in November last year, the militant group has intensified its attacks while insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violence.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, Jun 29, 2021.
    India's push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support at G20
    India for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies but has not made a final decision
    FILE PHOTO: Lines for fuel at a gas station in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. With no end in sight to the national economic crisis that led them to take to the streets, protesters in Sri Lanka are digging in against a president they blame for crashing the economy.
    Sri Lanka postpones local elections, citing lack of funds
    The polls, previously planned for Mar 9, have been put on hold due to a funding shortage. A fresh date will be announced on Mar 3
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 16, 2019.
    Pakistan set to increase interest rates in off-cycle review: investors
    The South Asian nation is facing pressure to mend its finances amid a $1 billion loan it is seeking from the International Monetary Fund
    Truck drivers Lal Singh, Vijay Mehra and Tilak Raj pose for a picture near parked trucks next to the Ambuja Cements Limited plant owned by Adani Group in Darlaghat, Solan district in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India, Feb 16, 2023.
    Hindenburg report a godsend in Adani dispute: Indian truckers
    Around 7,000 truck owners and drivers in India's Himachal Pradesh reached a settlement with Adani four weeks after US-based Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock manipulation and improper use ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher