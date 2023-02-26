At least 4 killed, 14 injured in Pakistan blast

At least four people have been killed and 14 others injured in an explosion that rocked a market in Pakistan’s Balochistan, the Dawn newspaper has reported, citing the country’s police and health officials.

An improvised explosive device planted on a motorcycle exploded at the market in Barkhan on Sunday morning, Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso said.

Barkhan District Health Officer Dr Abdul Hameed said the wounded had been moved to the Rakhni Hospital.