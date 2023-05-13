India's April retail inflation eases to 18-month low on softer food price

"A lack of flare-up of food inflation, gradual moderation in core inflation, and strong support from a favorable base effect in case of fuel inflation has played a key role," Mumbai-based Vivek Kumar, economist at Quanteco Research, said.

Food inflation was the lowest since a November 2021 reading of 1.87%.

Core inflation, which has been a major concern for policy makers for months, continued to be below 6% for second consecutive month. According to three economists' estimates, core inflation was at 5.2% in April, compared with between 5.75% and 5.78% in March.

The Indian government does not release core inflation figures.

The price of vegetables fell 6.5%, while edible oil fell 12.33%, offsetting a sharp 13.67% rise in cereal prices and an 8.85% rise in milk prices.

Most economists expect price inflation to remain well below 6% in the coming months, even though it is expected to rise from April levels.