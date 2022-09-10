A child's death highlights threat posed to young by Pakistan's floods

In the hours before her six-year-old son died in her lap, Badar Bibi recalled how she rushed from a field clinic set up to treat people caught in Pakistan's worst floods in decades to a city hospital, desperate to bring down the boy's fever.

First she took Abdul Qadeer to a makeshift medical centre set up by the air force, where doctors managed to bring down his temperature from 106 Fahrenheit. They also helped her get a tuk-tuk to rush him to the hospital in the nearby city of Sehwan.

There the boy was put on a drip, and when his condition continued to improve, he was discharged. But the night that Bibi took her son back to a government-run tent camp for displaced families, he died.