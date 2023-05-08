    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka's creditors to discuss debt restructuring on Tuesday

    The discussion will be followed by a gathering of the financial leaders from the Group of Seven advanced nations, to be hosted by Japan later this week

    Reuters
    Published : 8 May 2023, 11:49 AM
    Updated : 8 May 2023, 11:49 AM

    Sri Lanka's creditor countries will hold their first meeting on the debt-ridden country's debt restructuring on Tuesday at 1100 GMT, the Japanese Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

    The virtual meeting will be followed by a gathering of the financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced nations, to be hosted by Japan later this week, where emerging nations' debt problems are high on the agenda.

    Last month, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said the country would discuss debt restructuring with India and the Paris Club of creditors on one platform and with China, the largest creditor country for Sri Lanka, separately.

    Caught in its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, the island nation of 22 million people secured an IMF loan in March.

    RELATED STORIES
    People gather around a readymade clothing stall on the side of a road to buy clothes ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr 11, 2023.
    Fortune teller sees bleak future as Sri Lankans celebrate new year
    About 85% of Sri Lanka's 22 million population celebrate the New Year on Apr 14, observing auspicious times and visiting family
    Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe attends the the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka Feb 4, 2023.
    Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17bn: president
    Sri Lanka owes $7.1 billion to bilateral creditors, according to official government data, with $3 billion owed to China, $2.4 billion to the Paris Club and $1.6 billion to India
    A man counts Sri Lankan rupees in a note-counting machine at a money exchange counter in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sept 7, 2018.
    Sri Lanka's bondholders send debt rework proposal to government
    Sri Lanka secured last month a $2.9 billion programme from the IMF to tackle its huge debt burden
    Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is seen during the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, US, Apr 13, 2023.
    Japan, India, France announce common platform for Sri Lanka creditors
    Sri Lanka could not apply for relief under the G20's common framework for debt treatments, which led major economies to the creation of the new platform

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps