Indian bus makers shun government contracts over payment, labour concerns

In the first two tenders for about 11,000 electric buses the government received bids from major bus makers including Tata, JBM, Ashok Leyland, PMI Electro and Olectra Greentech, which has partnered with China's BYD.

While there have been no payment issues so far, the state transport corporations have previously delayed payments to bus makers when procuring combustion engine vehicles, the industry sources said.

The third tender for 4,675 buses opened in January and closed this week but got bids from only one Indian EV startup - Eka Mobility owned Pune-based Pinnacle Industries, industry and government officials said.

Payments are typically made over a 12-year period and given the poor state of state transport corporations' finances, this is a big risk, said one of the industry executives involved in the process.

"Until there is some kind of guarantee or mechanism in place it will be difficult to participate," the person added.

Tata Motors, JBM Auto, PMI Electro and Eka Mobility did not respond to e-mails seeking comment.

State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), which issues the tenders, also did not respond to a request for comment.