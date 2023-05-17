India monsoon rains to arrive late, hit Kerala on Jun 4, weather office says

India's monsoon rains, the lifeblood of the country's economy, are likely to be delayed in 2023 and are forecast to hit the Kerala coast in the southwest on June 4, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday.

The monsoon, the lifeblood of the country's $3 trillion economy, delivers nearly 70 percent of the rain that India needs to water farms and recharge reservoirs and aquifers. Nearly half of India's farmland, without any irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow a number of crops.