Warmer days ahead after end of rains

Although the weather remains very hot during Chaitra, the second month of spring in Bangla calendar, sporadic rains have kept the mercury down so far this year.

But the trend of rain is likely to end after around three days and the weather will become warmer, meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said on Tuesday.

“Temperatures will rise if there is no rain for two to three days,” he said.

He sees little possibility of a heatwave before the arrival of Bangla New Year in mid-April.