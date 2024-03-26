Warmer days ahead after end of rains

Although the weather remains very hot during Chaitra, the second month of spring in Bangla calendar, sporadic rains have kept the mercury down so far this year.
But the trend of rain is likely to end after around three days and the weather will become warmer, meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said on Tuesday.
“Temperatures will rise if there is no rain for two to three days,” he said.
He sees little possibility of a heatwave before the arrival of Bangla New Year in mid-April.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department said Dhaka did not experience rain in the 24 hours to 6am. The highest rainfall was recorded at 63 millimetres in Sylhet.
Rangpur, Tentulia, Srimangal, Rajarhat, Ishwardi and Tangail experienced some rains.
Mongla recorded the highest temperature at 34.8 degrees Celsius while the lowest temperature was 17.5 degrees Celsius in Syedpur, Tentulia and Dimla.
In the forecast for Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Sylhet divisions may experience rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds.
The weather is likely to remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
Day temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.
Day and night temperatures may rise further over the country in the next five days.