Nepal police searching for five missing people after avalanche

Dozens of police rescuers were scouring a remote area in northwest Nepal on Wednesday looking for five villagers who went missing after being hit by an avalanche while searching for a valuable aphrodisiac herb, an official said.

Four women and one man were missing since Tuesday when an avalanche hit their camp at the village of Byas while seven others escaped, Darchula district official Pradip Singh Dhami said by phone. The area lies about 500 km (312 miles) northwest of the national capital of Kathmandu.