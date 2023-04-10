7 dead, 5 injured as falling tree crushes devotees in India

At least seven people have been killed and five injured after a large tree fell on a tin-shed structure in Maharashtra's Akola, Indian private broadcaster NDTV reports.
An old Neem tree fell onto the structure during a storm around 7 pm on Sunday, crushing scores of devotees who took shelter there after participating in a religious ceremony at a nearby temple.
Police said around 35 to 40 people had taken shelter underneath the tin shed.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences over the deaths and said financial assistance would be provided to the families of those killed.
"The Collector and the Superintendent of Police immediately visited the spot and are coordinating to ensure timely treatment of the injured. We are constantly in touch with them," ANI news agency quoted Devendra Fadnavis.
"Some of the injured have been admitted to the District General Hospital, and minor injuries are being treated at Balapur," he added.