Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 03, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Why is Afghanistan so prone to earthquakes?

Hemmed in by rugged mountains, Afghanistan is prone to a range of natural disasters, but its earthquakes cause the most fatalities

Why is Afghanistan so prone to earthquakes?
An Afghan girl walks on the rubble of a house after a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan around midnight, in Dara Noor, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 1, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 03 Nov 2025, 10:28 AM

Updated : 03 Nov 2025, 10:28 AM

Related Stories
Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria
Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria
Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children
Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children
UK train stabbings injure nine
UK train stabbings injure nine
Sharaa to visit Washington: US envoy
Sharaa to visit Washington: US envoy
Read More
China extends visa-free policy to end-2026
China extends visa-free policy to end-2026
SC appeal seeks full repeal of Fifteenth Amendment
SC appeal seeks full repeal of Fifteenth Amendment
Patwary faces defamation suit by Jubo Dal leader
Patwary faces defamation suit by Jubo Dal leader
Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit order books
Asia's factories stumble as US tariffs hit order books
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More