Opposition parties to boycott new parliament inauguration by India's Modi

"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building," the letter stated.

The building is the centrepiece of a $2.4 billion project aimed at relocating some prominent institutions out of heritage, British colonial buildings into bigger, modern facilities.

The new parliament is part of the nationalist Modi's flagship initiative to reshape the architecture of the capital and assert a modern identity, signalling a departure from a building built by the British to tighten their grip over India.

Critics of the new parliament see its construction as not just an attempt by Modi to bolster Hindu nationalism and historical revisionism but also an opportunity to disregard official protocol by sidelining the president.

A communications officer in Modi's office said the prime minister has not shown any form of disrespect to the president and her executive authority.