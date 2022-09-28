N Korea fires two ballistic missiles ahead of Harris visit to South

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, a day before US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Seoul.

The launch came two days after South Korea and US forces conducted a military drill in waters off the South's east coast involving an aircraft carrier. On Sunday, North Korea fired another ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast.

Wednesday's missiles were launched from the Sunan area of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, between 6:10 and 6:20 pm 0910-0920 GMT), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.