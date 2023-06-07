US hopes Modi visit 'consecrates' India as most important partner

President Joe Biden's top official for the Indo-Pacific region said on Tuesday he hoped a visit this month by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "consecrates" the relationship with India as the most important for the US in the world.

The official, Kurt Campbell, told the Hudson Institute think tank India was playing a "critical role" globally and not just strategically.

"Many business groups, investment groups, are looking at India as part of a strategy to diversify globally new supply chains, new investment opportunities," he said. "I think the hope will be to open up venues and activities for more investment."

Campbell added that US universities wanted to train more engineers and technology specialists and the United States wanted to open up more of those opportunities to Indians.