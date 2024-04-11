Musk to meet Modi in India; sources say announcement on investment likely

Tesla chief Elon Musk said he will visit India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and two sources told Reuters the billionaire entrepreneur is expected to make an announcement on investment and a factory in the country.

"Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!", he said in a post on X after Reuters first reported details of Musk's planned India visit this month.

The billionaire will meet Modi in the week of April 22 in New Delhi, and will separately make an announcement about his India plans, said the two sources, who declined to be named as the trip details are confidential.

Modi's office and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. Musk's final India trip agenda could still change.

Musk would be visiting India just as it heads into a two-month-long election with nearly a billion voters, starting April 19, in which Modi is widely seen winning a rare third term.

A Tesla investment announcement during the election would bolster the business-friendly credentials of Modi, who has for years courted foreign companies to set up manufacturing operations in India and create jobs.

The Tesla CEO will be accompanied by other executives during his visit, said the first source.