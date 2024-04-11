Middle East on alert for Iranian attack as Lufthansa suspends Tehran flights

IRANIAN RESPONSE TO ISRAELI STRIKE AWAITED

In an apparent response to Khamenei, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Israel would respond if Iran attacked Israel from its own soil.

The United States and its allies believe major missile or drone strikes by Iran or its proxies against military and government targets in Israel are imminent, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing US and Israeli security sources.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, made clear the US would stand with Israel against any threats by Iran, the State Department said.

US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk called the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iraq to ask them to deliver a message to Iran urging it to lower tensions, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Iran's foreign ministry said those countries had spoken on the phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

On Jan 8, 2020, Iran's Revolutionary Guards mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger flight shortly after it took off from Tehran at a time of heightened tensions with Washington over the killing of Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad airport.

Iranian forces had fired missiles at military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani on Jan 3.

Iranian-backed groups have entered the fray across the region since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in response to a Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7 that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 33,000 Palestinians have since been killed by Israeli bombardment, according to Gaza's health ministry.