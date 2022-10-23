    বাংলা

    Two pilots killed as Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home

    Officials say the plane is a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter on a test flight

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Oct 2022, 03:46 PM
    Updated : 23 Oct 2022, 03:46 PM

    A Russian military jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday and the two pilots were killed, officials said, the second such fatal incident in six days involving a Sukhoi fighter plane.

    In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. He published a video showing firefighters clambering over the wreckage and directing jets of water at the still smouldering rubble.

    No one on the ground was hurt, the governor said.

    Officials said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter on a test flight. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

    Authorities said initial investigation of that disaster - in which the pilots ejected - pointed to a technical malfunction of the aircraft.

    Videos of Sunday's incident, shared on social media, showed the plane dived almost vertically before crashing in a fireball, sending dense black smoke into the sky. Kobzev said 150 nearby homes were without electricity and work was under way to restore power.

    Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal investigation into violations of air safety rules.

    RELATED STORIES
    Starlink logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Ukrainian flag in this illustration taken Feb 27, 2022.
    White House in talks with Musk to set up Starlink in Iran
    The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the regime's restrictions on accessing the internet
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Sept 16, 2022.
    We can down most Russian missiles, will improve: Zelensky
    Zelensky hopes that gradually, with help from other countries, Ukraine will be able to down 100% of Russian missiles, a capability which the country does not have now
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with the members of the Expediency Discernment Council in Tehran, Oct 12, 2022.
    Tens of thousands march in Berlin in support of Iran protests
    The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution
    15 dead as bus carrying workers home for Diwali crashes in India
    15 killed in India road crash
    As many as 40 people were injured after a bus ploughed into a parked truck in Madhya Pradesh

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher