Britain will not block arms sales to Israel, says UK's Cameron

Britain will not halt arms sales to Israel by British companies having reviewed the latest legal advice on the matter, Foreign Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.

Six months into the Israeli air and ground campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' Oct 7 attack on southern Israel, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has come under heavy pressure to revoke licences that allow arms exports to Israel.

"The latest assessment leaves our position on export licences unchanged. This is consistent with the advice that I and other ministers have received," Cameron said at a press conference with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington.

"And as ever, we will keep the position under review."